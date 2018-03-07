Priciest Rental Properties in San Jose

It is no secret that owning a home in the Bay Area is expensive. This is why most people opt for rental properties.

Well, sometimes renting is just as expensive as paying a mortgage. The most expensive listing on the market in San Jose is going for $6,950, according to The Mercury News.

The priciest listing is in Downtown San Jose at 38 N Almaden Blvd. The 1,800 square foot property holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms. According to Zumper, the online apartment finder, the average price for a home of this kind id $3,395 a month, less than half of the price of this listing.

So, what do you get for your buck? A penthouse suite with hardwood floors, outdoor space, a swimming pool, fitness center and a balcony with great views.

First runner-up for the title of priciest San Jose rentals is a 3.002 square foot single family home located at 1706 Hyacinth Lane. The property lies on the border of Los Gatos and Almaden. Though the average price for a rental of this kind, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is $3,723 per month, this home is listed a $5,495 per month.

1706 Hyacinth Lane, San Jose



It offers high ceilings, a walk-in-closet, fireplace, swimming pool and plenty of greenery.

The third priciest San Jose listing is a single-family home located at 2147 W Hedding St. in the Rose Garden district. At 1,700 square feet, it’s listed at $4,695 per month and offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

2147 W Hedding St., San Jose

The Hedding Street home is recently remodeled with hardwood floors and has in-unit laundry and natural lighting.



