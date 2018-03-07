Priciest Rental Properties in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Priciest Rental Properties in San Jose

By Diana San Juan

Published at 9:01 AM PST on Mar 7, 2018 | Updated at 10:03 AM PST on Mar 7, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Why It's Time to Flip or Change Your Mattress
    Zumper
    1706 Hyacinth Lane, San Jose, CA 95124

    It is no secret that owning a home in the Bay Area is expensive. This is why most people opt for rental properties.

    Well, sometimes renting is just as expensive as paying a mortgage. The most expensive listing on the market in San Jose is going for $6,950, according to The Mercury News.

    The priciest listing is in Downtown San Jose at 38 N Almaden Blvd. The 1,800 square foot property holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms. According to Zumper, the online apartment finder, the average price for a home of this kind id $3,395 a month, less than half of the price of this listing.

    So, what do you get for your buck? A penthouse suite with hardwood floors, outdoor space, a swimming pool, fitness center and a balcony with great views.

    First runner-up for the title of priciest San Jose rentals is a 3.002 square foot single family home located at 1706 Hyacinth Lane. The property lies on the border of Los Gatos and Almaden. Though the average price for a rental of this kind, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is $3,723 per month, this home is listed a $5,495 per month.

    1706 Hyacinth Lane, San Jose 1706 Hyacinth Lane, San Jose

    It offers high ceilings, a walk-in-closet, fireplace, swimming pool and plenty of greenery.

    The third priciest San Jose listing is a single-family home located at 2147 W Hedding St. in the Rose Garden district. At 1,700 square feet, it’s listed at $4,695 per month and offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

    2147 W Hedding St., San Jose2147 W Hedding St., San Jose

    The Hedding Street home is recently remodeled with hardwood floors and has in-unit laundry and natural lighting.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices