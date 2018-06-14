Program Auctioning Hand-Crafted Flags to Help Veterans

A retired Air Force colonel with Northern California ties is taking advantage of Flag Day to push forward a new way to offer help to veterans.

Chris Stricklin, who works with the Warriors Heart Foundation, said the program is raffling and auctioning two hand-crafted flags in order to raise money.

Those behind the program assist veterans in coping with PTSD and mental health issues. They say one specific activity that helps veterans is creating handmade flags.



"I think it's important because we have to protect those who protect us," Stricklin said. "People who serve, whether it's veterans or first responders, devote their lives, their families' lives to the flag, to what our freedom stands for. And in their time of need, we need to give back to them and take care of them."

Learn more about the fundraiser by visiting warriorsheart.com.