Push to Close San Francisco's Juvenile Justice Center

Battle lines are being drawn over a proposal about San Francisco's Juvenile Justice Center. Sam Brock reports.

More than a hundred demonstrators crowded the steps of City Hall on Tuesday to back a supervisor's plan to close the facility by 2021. But opponents, including Mayor London Breed, are pushing back and saying the devil's in the details.

At least six supervisors are now backing the proposal to shut down Juvenile Hall, which is enough to get it passed, but not enough to overcome a national veto.

Breed said she is committed to juvenile justice reform, but wants to know more about critical details and where the youth served at the center are going to go.

