Proposal Aims to Close San Francisco's Juvenile Justice Center - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Proposal Aims to Close San Francisco's Juvenile Justice Center

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Push to Close San Francisco's Juvenile Justice Center

    Battle lines are being drawn over a proposal about San Francisco's Juvenile Justice Center. Sam Brock reports.

    (Published 36 minutes ago)

    Battle lines are being drawn over a proposal about San Francisco's Juvenile Justice Center.

    More than a hundred demonstrators crowded the steps of City Hall on Tuesday to back a supervisor's plan to close the facility by 2021. But opponents, including Mayor London Breed, are pushing back and saying the devil's in the details.

    At least six supervisors are now backing the proposal to shut down Juvenile Hall, which is enough to get it passed, but not enough to overcome a national veto.

    Breed said she is committed to juvenile justice reform, but wants to know more about critical details and where the youth served at the center are going to go.

    NBC Bay Area's Sam Brock has more in the video report above.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices