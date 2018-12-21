The Oakland Raiders and San Francisco Giants remain in talks about the possibility of the football team playing at AT&T Park.

A team source tells NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai "this is a distinct possibility" the Raiders would play in San Francisco for the 2019 season.

The San Francisco Giants provided the following statement on Friday:

“There has been initial interest expressed in exploring the opportunity of the Raiders playing at AT&T Park....many details would need to be figured out. The Giants want to do what’s best for Bay Area fans and would be open to the concept just as we hosted Cal Football in 2011 when Memorial Stadium in Berkeley was being renovated.”

No other information was immediately available.