Raiders' Williams Eager for Reunion With Chargers

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams (No. 16) is in his first season with the Raiders after four with the Chargers. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Tyrell Williams has been looking forward to this game for a while.

Thursday night, the Raiders wide receiver gets the chance to play against his former team, the Chargers. Williams played four seasons for the Bolts, two in San Diego and two in Los Angeles.

"I’ve been more excited all week to be able to have this game," Williams told the media this week. "I stay pretty even-keeled, but I think I’ll have a lot more juice this week."

It’s been an up-and-down season for Williams, who signed a free-agent deal this offseason that's worth as much as $44 million for four seasons.

Williams missed two games with an injury but has been a big part of the playbook the past two games, with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown vs. Houston and three for 48 yards against Detroit. For the season he has 23 catches in six games for 355 yards, a 15.4-yard average and a team-best five TD receptions.

Williams said this week he’s looking forward to seeing a lot of friends on the Chargers roster, but admits it’s going to be "weird" to play against them.

But, he’s eager to make some plays against the AFC West rivals and help the Raiders get another win, which would put them at 5-4. Now that he’s over his injury, he believes he’s ready for a big second half of the season, starting Thursday night.

"It’s just more getting healthy and being able to feel more myself – because I know I can make every play – so just get back to feeling 100 percent, and I’m getting there now," he said. "So, that confidence is right where I want it. I’m excited to finish off the season."

The Chargers come into Oakland 4-5. Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. The Raiders are listed as 1½-point favorites.