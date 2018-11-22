Rain Round Two: Another Storm to Soak the Bay Area

Another storm is making its way toward the Bay Area. Forecaster Vianey Arana has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

After receiving its first significant soaking of the season Wednesday, the Bay Area on Thursday will once again welcome another storm system.

Forecast models suggest that the latest wave of rain will arrive in the North Bay around 5 p.m. Thursday and spread south to reach the South Bay around 8 p.m. Widespread rain and showers for the region are likely to continue through Friday before transitioning to scattered showers early Saturday morning.

The incoming storm system has triggered a wind advisory for the North Bay between 4 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service warned that gusty crosswinds could create some headaches for people crossing the Golden Gate, Richmond-San Rafael and Carquinez bridges.

Cities and towns in the North Bay valleys could see winds blowing anywhere from 15 to 25 mph with gusts topping out at 35 mph, according to the weather service. Locations along the North Bay coastline and those above 1,000 feet could have winds blowing at 20 to 30 mph with gusts peaking as high as 50 mph.

In addition to bringing much-needed rain to the region, the latest rounds of wet weather have drastically improved air quality for a region that was clogged with wildfire smoke for roughly two weeks.

Air quality for much of the Bay Area was rated as "good" Thursday morning, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.