The case examining an NBA Finals altercation involving Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri and an Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputy has been submitted to the District Attorney, Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Tuesday. Sharon Katsuda reports.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said no criminal charges will be filed against Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri after he allegedly shoved and struck an Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The altercation first reported by NBC Bay Area occurred June 13, moments after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Teresa Drenick with DA's Office provided the following statement Tuesday:

"The District Attorney’s Office has determined that no criminal charges will be filed in the matter. However, Mr. Ujiri attended a meeting with the District Attorney’s Office focused on matters that we believe merited constructive, structured mediation and conflict resolution and were better handled in a setting outside of the courtroom."

Drenick also said no further action would be taken by the DA's Office.

The case was submitted by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office in July to the DA's Office.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said the deputy did not know who Ujiri was and was simply doing his job when the Raptors executive tried to get on the court without the correct credentials after the team clinched the NBA title.

The deputy has said Ujiri shoved and hit him. Kelly, citing security camera at the arena and police body camera, previously told NBC Bay Area Ujiri hit the deputy in the face with both fists in a shoving motion.

Some witnesses have said Ujiri did not strike the deputy in the face.