A series of brazen daytime burglaries has a Richmond neighborhood on edge as somebody has been breaking into homes in the middle of the day and stealing family heirlooms and electronics.

As 67-year-old Fari and her husband went to pick up gardening supplies, someone broke into their home through the back door.

"I was shocked," XXXXX said. "I was screaming and my husband got panicked."

Thieves stole $100,000 in family heirlooms including gold piece of jewelry that Fari bought from Iran.

In June, Fari’s next door neighbor also had his home burglarized.

Mark Hamilton said thieves used a ladder to climb through an open bathroom window and stole computers and jewelry.

Police said at least four home in the neighborhood have been targeted and believe its by the same group.

"To think about people getting robbed in the daytime or anytime it’s just bad,"said neighbor Ben Levine.