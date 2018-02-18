SF Expands Shelter Schedule For Cold Weather Event This Week

San Francisco is expanding its shelter schedule due to the cold weather this week. (Feb. 18, 2018)

An expanded shelter schedule has been implemented by San Francisco city officials as cold descends on the city this week.

Shelter officials will allow any adult who needs shelter to occupy any vacant bed at any facility after 8 p.m. regardless of whether the person has a reservation.

An additional shelter at the Gene Friend Rec Center at 270 Sixth St. opened at 4 p.m. today for 120 guests.

The shelter will be open 24 hours a day until Wednesday morning, city officials said.

Three hot meals a day will be served starting with dinner Sunday night and ending with breakfast Wednesday morning.

City officials said pets are not permitted at the shelter.

Sixty-five spaces for men will be available starting at 6 p.m. Sunday on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Unitarian Universalist Church & Center at 1187 Franklin St.

Tickets will be for a seven-night stay and two meals will be served each day.

The Hummingbird Place at the Behavioral Health Center at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital at 887 Potrero Ave. will have 30 spaces open on a 24-hour basis.

Starting Monday two resource centers will expand operations.

The Mission Neighborhood Resource Center at 165 Capp St. will be open 24 hours a day through Wednesday morning with 75 spaces available during the day and 40 spaces available after 7 p.m.

The United Council of Human Services at 2111 Jennings St. will be open 24 hours a day through Wednesday morning with 100 spaces available.

Residents are urged to frequently check on older adults and people with disabilities to make sure their homes are well-heated.

Photos The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pictures

Anyone who sees a person in need of shelter is asked to call 311. Anyone who sees someone experiencing a medical emergency is asked to call 911.