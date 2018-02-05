A suspect was in custody late Monday night after police in San Francisco responded to a report of a possible kidnapping at a laundromat in the city's USF/Panhandle neighborhood, according to a department spokesperson. Jean Elle reports. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

Suspect in Custody in Possible Kidnapping at SF Laundromat

A suspect was in custody late Monday night after police in San Francisco responded to a report of a possible kidnapping at a laundromat in the city's USF/Panhandle neighborhood, according to a department spokesperson.

Officers received the call at about 7:15 p.m. and responded to the scene at Hayes Street Laundry on Hayes Street and Central Avenue, police said. When officers arrived, the alleged suspect and victim were no longer at the scene.

Witnesses told police a man forced a woman into a car and drove away from the scene, police said.

About 90 minutes later, officers located the car and arrested a suspect in the area of 19th Avenue and Judah Street in the Inner Sunset, police said. The victim and a baby were found safe inside the car with the suspect.

Back at the laundry, police found blood, and witnesses reported seeing the suspect brandishing a knife.

No further details were available.