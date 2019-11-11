Concern is spreading through San Francisco's Chinatown after video of a disturbing attack surfaced on social media.

The incident in which three men were injured, happened Saturday near Portsmouth Square at around 9 p.m. Police was called to the scene after reports of robbery but upon arrival, officers found three men who had been badly beaten.

The video shows one of the suspected attackers violently hitting a man. Shortly after, another man is hit and abruptly falls to the floor.

Following the attack, the suspects drive off in a dark-colored SUV. According to witnesses, four people were inside the SUV.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin says officers have several very good leads, including information from a potentially related violent purse snatching outside a bakery on Jackson Street the night before.

"This appears to be the same vehicle that was involved in a robbery on Friday evening, November the 8th," he said.

Portsmouth Square is a popular hangout place for Chinatown residents, and its affectionately called the "living room" because people gather there daily.

Peskin said the area is largely occupied by senior citizens.

The men who were injured in the attack were treated by medics. One had minor injuries and two others were transported to a local hospital and have already been released.