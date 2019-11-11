SF Police Seek Suspects Involved in Chinatown Violent Attack - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

SF Police Seek Suspects Involved in Chinatown Violent Attack

By Sergio Quintana

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SF Police Seek Suspects Involved in Chinatown Violent Attack
    Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
    PORTSMOUTH SQUARE, CHINATOWN, SAN FRANCISCO, USA. (Photo by Bruno PEROUSSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

    Concern is spreading through San Francisco's Chinatown after video of a disturbing attack surfaced on social media.

    The incident in which three men were injured, happened Saturday near Portsmouth Square at around 9 p.m. Police was called to the scene after reports of robbery but upon arrival, officers found three men who had been badly beaten.

    The video shows one of the suspected attackers violently hitting a man. Shortly after, another man is hit and abruptly falls to the floor.

    Following the attack, the suspects drive off in a dark-colored SUV. According to witnesses, four people were inside the SUV.

    Supervisor Aaron Peskin says officers have several very good leads, including information from a potentially related violent purse snatching outside a bakery on Jackson Street the night before.

    "This appears to be the same vehicle that was involved in a robbery on Friday evening, November the 8th," he said.

    Portsmouth Square is a popular hangout place for Chinatown residents, and its affectionately called the "living room" because people gather there daily.

    Peskin said the area is largely occupied by senior citizens.

    The men who were injured in the attack were treated by medics. One had minor injuries and two others were transported to a local hospital and have already been released.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices