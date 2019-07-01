SFO Baggage Issue Leads to Flight Delays

A mechanical issue with the baggage screening system at San Francisco International Airport led to flight delays Monday as holiday travel began.

Some flights were delayed while others took off without luggage, leaving airlines scrambling to connect bags to the right passengers after the issue was resolved.

“We are currently working to get our customer’s bags to them as quickly as possible, and we are planning to hold some flights to minimize the inconvenience to our customers,” a United Airlines spokesperson said Monday. “We expect to have the baggage system operating at its usual pace soon.”