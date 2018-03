NBC Bay Area

San Francisco police were investigating an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night, according to a department spokesperson.

The shooting occurred at about 10:35 p.m. at 20th and Capp streets in the city's in the Mission District, police said.

Police did not provide details on the person or persons who were shot.

There were no reports of any injuries to officers and no outstanding suspects, but police were asking the public to avoid the area.

No further details were available.