SFPD Releases Bodycam Video From Officer-Involved Shooting

San Francisco police on Monday released body camera footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred last week in the city's Mission District.

Officers responded to an armed robbery along Capp Street on the night of March 6, during which one suspect was fatally shot in the trunk of a car. The suspect, identified as Jesus Delgado, did not comply with orders in both English and Spanish to show his hands, police said.

One officer deployed a beanbag round at Delgado in an effort to gain compliance. A short time later, Delgado pointed a firearm in the direction of the officers and fired from inside the trunk, police said. That's when 10 officers fired at Delgado.



Officers pulled Delgado from the trunk and performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other suspects inside the car were detained. A 9mm handgun was found in the trunk, police said.

The video sparked a strong response from the community Monday during a town hall about the shooting.

Cellphone video of the moments before, during and after the shooting captured several shots being fired.

"It sounded like there was one noise that went off first and there was 10 seconds of just plain, nothing happened," witness Albert Balcazar said. "Then the cops asked him to come out with his hands up. I don't think he did. He was yelling and screaming at the cops. After that, I just heard like 40 or 50 bullets going off, and I just took cover."