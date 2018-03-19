SFPD Touts Decrease in Vehicle Break-Ins - NBC Bay Area
SFPD Touts Decrease in Vehicle Break-Ins

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    The San Francisco Police Department says its new strategy to fight vehicle break-ins is working.

    The department released a new report Monday that says the record high numbers of break-ins last year are going down. The department's report says citywide in January, vehicle burglaries fell by 31 percent, compared to January of last year.

    The reason, police say, is because the department started educating people about the problem and increased its foot patrols.

    "Any time you have more officers on patrol, out on foot, it's a higher visibility, knowing they could get caught," police spokeswoman Officer Giselle Linnhane said about car burglars.

    There were more than 30,000 car break-ins in San Francisco last year.

