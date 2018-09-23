Same Losing Script for Raiders in Miami

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch dives for a touchdown to help Oakland build a lead over the Dolphins, which slipped away in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Raiders were tricked out of their first victory of 2018.

Oakland, leading 17-14 in the fourth quarter of their game in Miami against the Dolphins, had their opponent with a first-and-10 at the Miami 48, when quarterback Ryan Tannehill handed the ball off. The running back then flipped it to wide receiver Albert Wilson, who got a block from Tannehill and completed a deep pass to a wide-open Jakeem Grant for a 70-yard touchdown play. That put Miami up 21-17.

The Dolphins tacked on another field goal – and gave one up – en route to a 28-20 victory.

The loss drops the Raiders to 0-3 in 2018, with head coach Jon Gruden still looking for his first victory in his return to the franchise.

The defensive lapse on the trick play spoiled what had been a fairly solid game from the Raiders, who jumped out to leads of 7-0 and 17-7 before allowing the Dolpins – now 3-0 – to get back into it.

Derek Carr completed 27-of-39 throws for 345 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, with wideout Jordy Nelson having a huge day. Nelson, who had been quiet in his first two games with the Raiders, caught six passes for 173 yards and a TD, with one catch going for 66 yards.

Tannehill, however, was equally effective without the turnovers. Tannehill completed 17-of-23 throws for 289 yards and three TDs.

It was the third straight game the Raiders had a lead at halftime but failed to get a win.

Plus, when the game comes down to the fourth quarter, Gruden’s team is getting blown away. This season, the Raiders have been outscored 37-3 in the final quarter, according to Matt Schneidman of the Bay Area News Group.

The Raiders also suffered what may be a significant injury, with the loss of veteran offensive tackle Donald Penn to a concussion.