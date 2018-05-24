Vigil honors Mario Woods on what would have been his 27th birthday. (July 22, 2016)

San Francisco District Attorney announced Thursday that no charges will be filed against SFPD officers in the fatal police shootings of Mario Woods and Luis Gongora.

"Under the law no crime has been committed. Still, I am very disturbed, but must adhere to the law. “ DA George Gascon said.

In 2016, then-San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee called for a federal review of the police department after the disclosure that some officers had exchanged racist and homophobic text messages and the 2015 fatal police shooting of Mario Woods, a black man whose shooting was caught on video and sparked protests that led to the resignation of Police Chief Greg Suhr.

Woods, 26, was fatally shot on Dec. 2, 2015 in the city's Bayview District by five police officers, after a man reported being stabbed earlier that afternoon in the 6600 block of Third Street.

When officers surrounded him, he refused to drop a knife he was holding and, after using multiple non-lethal weapons on Woods, officers fired at him when he appeared to walk toward the officers, police said.

The shooting generated public outrage after it was captured on video by several bystanders and was widely circulated on social media.

In a report released in October 2016, DOJ found that San Francisco police use force against blacks more often than other racial groups and pull over African-American drivers at a disproportionately high rate. It made 272 non-binding recommendations to help the department improve policies and practices and build community trust.