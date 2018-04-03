Regular season baseball is officially back in the city by the bay.

The San Francisco Giants on Tuesday will open up their 2018 regular season home campaign with a matchup against the Seattle Mariners at AT&T Park.

The 2018 season kicked off with promise for the "Orange and Black" as Joe Panik not once, but twice launched a home run to propel the Giants past the defending National League champions and rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the first two games of the young season — both 1-0 wins for San Francisco.

Meet the New and Familiar Faces on the 2018 SF Giants



The hot start was short-lived as the Dodgers and their bats finally came alive over the weekend. Los Angeles shut out San Francisco by scores of 5-0 and 9-0 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

As a team, the Giants are batting .192 — fourth-worst in MLB — with just the two runs scored. According to Elias Sports Bureau, and as reported by NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants are tied with the 1988 Baltimore Orioles with having the second-fewest amount of runs scored over the course of the first four games of a season by current major league franchises. Two teams — the 1968 Dodgers and 1937 Atlanta Braves — scored only run one during their first four outings of their respective campaigns.

Giants Fans, Check Out the Food at AT&T Park for 2018 Season



Lefty Ty Blach will tow the rubber for the Giants in Tuesday's contest. He threw five innings of three-hit ball with three strikeouts in his first outing of the regular season.

Marco Gonzales will be making his 2018 regular season debut when he takes the hill for the 2-1 Mariners. He brings a career 5.47 ERA to the mound in 14 career starts.

Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. Gates to the park open at 11:05 a.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:45 p.m. in order to catch the pre-game festivities, including a tribute to late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

Aside from taking in America's pastime, fans in attendance will also have the option of dining on some tasty treats being served up at AT&T Park this season. Those dishes include fish tacos, poke bowls, and rib and chicken platters.