Photogenic airports?

Apparently, they exist.

TravelBank, a budgeting and expense app, reviewed Instagram data to determine which airports are most popular.

San Francisco International Airport is the only Bay Area location to snag a spot among the top 10.

Los Angeles International Airport — more commonly called LAX — came in first place, TravelBank found.

“Currently in the middle of a $1.6 billion renovation, LAX will not only continue to be the place where people snap pics with the rich and famous, but it’s bound to keep flyers happy with its endless amenities and its Instaworthy locale," according to Travel Bank's website.

A public art collection, colorful underground passages and restaurants with views of runways helped Chicago O'Hare snag the second spot.

SFO, which underwent a $2.6 billion expansion and features archival photography from the SFO Museum, was next. It is a "major travel hub for the app-loving millennials of tech-savvy San Francisco and Silicon Valley," TravelBank said.

Here's a list of the 10 most popular airports in the United States:

Los Angeles Airport Chicago O'Hare International Airport San Francisco International Airport Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Miami International Airport Dulles International Airport Tampa International Airport Denver International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport