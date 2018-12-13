San Francisco Police Investigate Bomb Threats Across City

Police are investigating bomb threats Thursday at San Francisco Fire Credit Union and The Jewish Community Center, according San Francisco police.

San Francisco Police are investigating bomb threats across the city, including one at the San Francisco Fire Credit Union, as part of dozens of bomb threats reported at government buildings, banks, libraries, schools and other businesses across the United States.

Employees at San Francisco Fire Credit Union at Presidio and California Streets were evacuated and employees at other branches received an email about a bomb treat, Mario Campos, told NBC Bay Area. His wife works at another branch of SFFCU.

The Jewish Community Center confirmed in a tweet that the threat was not directed at the organization which is located across the street from the credit union.

San Francisco police said they responded to reports of bomb threats at numerous locations throughout the city.

"We have received information that several other cities across the United States have received similar threats," SFPD said in a tweet.

San Jose police have also received bomb threats similar to the ones reported in San Francisco and other cities, according to the police department.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said that they found "no credible evidence" related to an e-mail that appears to be a bomb threat.

Several states were also responding to a wave of bomb threats, many of them sent by email.

In San Diego, police were working a number of threats called in from San Marcos, Vista and Lakeside, all small communities north and east of downtown San Diego. All appear to be private businesses, deputies said.

The FBI said in a statement that they are aware of the recent threats across the country, and encouraged the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities.

Refresh this page for updates on this developing story.