A big claim from a prominent Bay Area attorney. He says San Francisco police officers attempted to murder his client during an unprovoked confrontation near Fisherman's Wharf. Christie Smith reports.

A big claim from a prominent Bay Area attorney. He says San Francisco police officers attempted to murder his client during an unprovoked confrontation near Fisherman's Wharf.

And now he wants San Francisco's brand new district attorney to do something about it. NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has the full story in the video report above.