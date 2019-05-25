The president of San Francisco Police Officer's Association on Saturday called Chief Bill Scott's apology over the raid of a freelance journalist's home and office "deceitful and shameful" display of self-preservation, and said it's time for him to go.

Chief Scott admitted Friday there was a "lack of due diligence" in the police department's attempt to obtain information on a confidential source who leaked a police report on late public defender Jeff Adachion to reporter Bryan Carmody. SFPOA president Tony Montoya claimed in a statement Saturday that the raid was initiated by Scott.

"Chief Scott not only followed every twist and turn of the investigation but he knew every element of the investigation, directed the investigation and has clearly either come down with the most debilitating case of amnesia or is flat out not telling the truth about his direct involvement and the horribly flawed direction he gave to find the leak of the police report," Montoya said.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

