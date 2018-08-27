It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the 94105 ZIP code – which includes parts of The East Cut neighborhood in San Francisco – made the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes for 2018 in the United States according to a new report from Rent Cafe.

The website Rent Cafe ranks in in the 6th position, after ZIP codes in Manhattan and Los Angeles.

That ranking makes the area the second priciest ZIP code in California and sixth nationwide with an average rent of $4,666, up 3.3% y-o-y.

Here are some other findings from Rent Cafe:

• 13 out of the 50 ZIP codes with the highest average rents are in the San Francisco Bay Area, with 7 in Silicon Valley cities (Redwood City, Menlo Park, Mountain View, San Mateo, Cupertino, and Sunnyvale) and 4 in San Francisco itself.

• Also boasting a 4K+ rent, Mission Bay’s 94158 ZIP code climbed 2 positions since last year and came 4th in California.

• None of the most expensive ZIP codes in the Bay Area saw rents drop since last year. In fact, rents increased by two percent or more in twelve of them, and ZIP code 94085 in Sunnyvale exhibited a rather significant rent growth of over 10% y-o-y.

• With an average rent of $4,883, LA’s 90024 ZIP jumped a whopping 61 spots from last year’s ranking, becoming the most expensive area in California.