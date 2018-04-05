San Francisco's La Oficina Bar Receives Indefinite Suspension Notice - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's La Oficina Bar Receives Indefinite Suspension Notice

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
    La Oficina Bar located at 4234 Mission Street in San Francisco received a notice of indefinite suspension by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Thursday. (April 5, 2018)

    La Oficina Bar located at 4234 Mission Street in San Francisco received a notice of indefinite suspension by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Thursday.

    An accusation was filed by the department alleging the business permitted the sales and purchases or narcotics inside the licensed premises led to a six-month-long investigation that led to the suspension of the bar.

    In addition to those claims, ABC found the business had engaged in refilling bottles of alcoholic beverages from alcohol purchased at other retailers, as well as had owners who weren’t disclosed to or approved by the department.

    According to ABC, they ordered La Oficina Bar’s license to be permanently revoked, but the revocation will be in place for just 180 days to allow the license to transfer to persons deemed acceptable by the department.

    The license will reportedly remain suspended until the license is transferred or is permanently revoked.


