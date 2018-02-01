A San Jose school board voted Wednesday night to close three elementary schools due to declining enrollment, according to a school district news release Thursday.

Oak Grove School District trustees approved the closure of Del Roble, Glider and Miner elementary schools effective with the 2018-19 school year. The decision was made after several meetings and community forums on the issue since September, during which the public provided feedback and various scenarios were discussed, the district said.

"These recommendations and action were taken by the Board after considerable deliberation and with great reluctance," district Superintendent José L. Manzo said in the release. "I cannot express enough how I wish it was not necessary to close any schools."

The final discussion on boundaries and grandfathering will be made no later than a March 1 special board meeting, the district said. Families impacted by school closures and/or boundary reassignments will receive a letter with their child’s new school assignment and any grandfathering options available.

In addition to a 10-year decline in enrollment, the district also faces fiscal challenges due to state funding constraints and increasing costs, the district said.