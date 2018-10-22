San Jose Home Left Uninhabitable Due to Suspicious Fire

Firefighters managed to control a suspicious fire that broke out at a residence in San Jose early Monday, but the home was left uninhabitable due to extensive damage, according to a fire official. Sharon Katsuda reports.

Firefighters managed to control a suspicious fire that broke out at a residence in San Jose early Monday, but the home was left uninhabitable due to extensive damage, according to a fire official.

The blaze ignited at a single family home around 1 a.m. in the 3900 block of Hamilton Park Dr., according to San Jose Fire Department Battalion Chief Darren Wallace.

Wallace said the fire is suspicious in nature. It is being investigated by San Jose police and the fire department's arson investigator, he added.

One resident was displaced by the blaze, Wallace said. No injuries to the resident or firefighters were reported.

Some neighboring homes were temporarily evacuated while crews battled the flames, according to Wallace.