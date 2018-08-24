San Jose Police Auditor Resigns After Calls for Termination

The San Jose Police Officers Association President turned in a petition Monday with more than 500 signatures to the Mayor's Office to demand an independent police auditor be fired for misconduct. Marianne Favro reports.

After months of calls for his resignation and termination, the San Jose Independent Police Auditor resigned from his position Thursday.

In his resignation letter, Aaron Zisser thanked the city of San Jose, said he's proud of the work he had done and that he remains "available and committed to supporting San Jose communities, the steadfast grassroot leaders, City leaders SJPD and the next IPA."

The Assistant Independent Police Auditor, Shivaun Nurre, will serve as the Acting IPA until Mayor Sam Liccardo appoints a permanent replacement, officials said.

"The City Council and I look forward to working with all stakeholders in the community to create an even higher standard of trust, accountability and transparency within the San Jose Police Department," Liccardo said in a statement.

Zisser's resignation comes a month after the San Jose Police union called for his resignation after he allegedly attended an what they called an anti-police rally, a complaint Zisser denied.

In June, The San Jose Police Officers Association (SJPOA) also turned in a petition with more than 500 signatures to the Mayor's Office to demand Zisser be fired for misconduct.

The police union said Zisser's annual report excluded important data and misled the public about racial disparities in the department's use of force.

Speaking with NBC Bay Area Friday, Zisser said the SJPOA's tactics seemed "focused on derailing the community's own efforts to expand oversight and thereby accomplish broader needed reforms at SJPD."

"The reality is that San Jose has not structured the IPA office with protections to ensure independence. The oversight model is not designed to accomplish real reform," Zisser said.

The community immediately reacted to Zisser's resignation.

People Acting in Community Together (PACT), a multiracial community organization, said the police union's attack campaign raises major concerns about the city's commitment to police transparency and accountability.

"People of color, immigrants, people with mental health issues, and houseless people, in particular, wonder who they can trust to ensure the safety and justice of our community," PACT said in a statement.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo contributed to this report.