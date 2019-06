San Jose police are investigating a car that crashed in between two homes early Saturday morning.

San Jose police are investigating a car that crashed in between two homes Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at 2241 Poplar Drive where firefighters had to remove the driver from the car using the Jaws of Life.

The driver suffered injuries to the head after being struck by a pole that pierced through the car.

Neighbors who heard the crash though it was an earthquake.