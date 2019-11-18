San Jose Police Surround Barricaded Armed Suspect Inside Downtown Home - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
More Power Shutoffs Expected
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Jose Police Surround Barricaded Armed Suspect Inside Downtown Home

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Jose Police Surround Barricaded Armed Suspect Inside Downtown Home

    Police swarmed downtown San Jose late Monday, blocking off streets near San Jose State University in response to a barricaded suspect, according to police.

    Officers had a suspect surrounded at Eighth and Santa Clara streets, just a block north of the SJSU campus, after responding to a disturbance involving weapons at about 5:40 p.m., police said.

    A man armed with a handgun fled into a residence, and officers were trying to convince him to surrender, police said. It was not known if other people were inside the home.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices