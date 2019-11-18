Police swarmed downtown San Jose late Monday, blocking off streets near San Jose State University in response to a barricaded suspect, according to police.

Officers had a suspect surrounded at Eighth and Santa Clara streets, just a block north of the SJSU campus, after responding to a disturbance involving weapons at about 5:40 p.m., police said.

A man armed with a handgun fled into a residence, and officers were trying to convince him to surrender, police said. It was not known if other people were inside the home.

No further details were immediately available.