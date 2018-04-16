Sharks Return to San Jose for Game 3 With 2-0 Series Lead

Playoff hockey is back at SAP Center.

The San Jose Sharks — leading the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 in a first-round playoff series after scoring two key road victories — will host their division rivals in Game 3 Monday night.

San Jose blanked Anaheim 3-0 in Game 1 thanks to two goals from new Shark Evander Kane and another lamp-lighting shot from Brent Burns. Martin Jones chipped in with 25 saves.

The Sharks fell behind in the first minute of Game 2 but managed to regroup, take the lead and hold on for a 3-2 victory.

In celebration of the Sharks returning to the playoffs, San Jose is decked out in teal. City Hall's rotunda will be lit up in Sharks colors throughout the playoffs. Sharks jersey banners are hanging over San Pedro Street. "Playoff mode" signs have been placed at scores of businesses across the city.

If necessary, the Sharks will host a watch party for Game 5 on Friday at the San Pedro Square Market.