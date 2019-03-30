A little more than a year after young people from all over the country who are fed up with gun violence marched on Washington D.C., students in San Jose will gather Saturday to continue to rally for gun control as well as to support survivors.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo were among those expected to speak at the "Rally for Change" at Arena Green East from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to student organizers.

"The communities that are thrown off their axes by tragedy are still reeling- days and months and years later. The pain never truly goes away," organizers said.

The March for Our Lives San Jose organizers hope to help support the community of Parkland, Florida, whose attention is focused on suicide prevention after two survivors of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School massacre killed themselves in a week.

"We rally- for the survivors, loved ones, and victims, for the broken communities trying to rebuild," organizers said.

The father of one of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre also took his own life earlier this month, according to police.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that suicide is a serious and preventable problem and causes vary. The CDC has resources for prevention strategies here.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "Home" to 741741.