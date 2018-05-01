Bay Area businesses are gearing up to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by preparing to sell more delicious Mexican dishes than anywhere else in the county!

It is reported that the volume of Mexican food orders placed in two Bay cities during the week of the celebration is nearly three times the national average.



That’s right – and though the day is not about big hats and festive drinks, many opt for Mexican dishes to commemorate Mexico’s victory against the French army in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

According to ezCater.com, San Jose and San Francisco are the top two cities in the country that eat the most Mexican food during the holiday.

As more people choose to eat Mexican food, businesses gain more too. In San Jose, people spent 66 percent more than the national average in orders last year.

Not too far behind, San Francisco’s reported average order value was 59 percent more than the national average.

During the first week of May last year, the average order value for Mexican food from San Francisco businesses including Mateo’s Taqueria, Rubio’s Costal Grill, Tacolicous and Bayshore Taqueria was 183 percent more than the national average.

What does this mean? The Bay Area loves its tasty Mexican cuisine!

The nationwide marketplace for business catering, ezCater.com, pulled its data from actual orders placed last year through its network of thousands of restaurants and caterers across the country.



