Board of Supervisors to Tackle Judge Persky Recall Effort

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide if voters will be able to choose whether or not the judge in the Brock Turner case should be recalled from the bench.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky came under fire after he sentenced the ex-Stanford University swimmer to six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

Backers of the recall effort had to get about 58,000 signatures in order to have the issue considered for placement on the June ballot. Officials certified those signatures roughly two weeks ago.

Judicial recall in California became an option back in the 1900s. If Persky is recalled, he would only be the third judge to be ousted from the bench.

Opponents believe recalling a judge sets a bad precedent because judicial discretion is critical.

Those who support the recall effort say Persky shows bias against women in decisions such as the one he made in the Turner case.

The board of supervisors will take up the issue at 9 a.m. Tuesday.



