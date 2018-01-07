Santa Clara County Makes More Beds Available For Homeless

More shelter beds will be available for three nights starting Sunday in Santa Clara County as inclement weather moves into the area, officials with the county's Office of Supportive Housing said. (Published Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018)

More shelter beds will be available for three nights starting Sunday in Santa Clara County as inclement weather moves into the area, officials with the county's Office of Supportive Housing said.

Up to 192 more beds will be available at the Bill Wilson Center, City Team Ministries, HomeFirst's Boccardo Reception Center, the Gilroy Armory, LifeMoves Georgia Travis House, Montgomery Street Inn and Project WeHOPE. County officials are making more beds available because of the forecast for overnight temperatures and the chance of rain.

Also Sunday, members of the Global Organization for Community Services handed out blankets, sleeping bags, socks and umbrellas to about 300 people at St. James Park in downtown San Jose.