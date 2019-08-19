It's a real challenge for those looking to live and work in the most expensive metro area in the country - San Jose and Santa Clara. Now, there's an effort to help teachers with affordable places to live in Silicon Valley.

Teachers and other school staff often find themselves in the middle of the housing crunch with paychecks that don’t allow them to keep up with the cost of living in the Bay Area.

For that reason, Santa Clara University is asking the city of San Jose to rezone a 3-acre property near the university to allow residential development for affordable housing for teachers.

The 3-acre industrial property is located on Campbell Avenue near the university’s baseball diamond.

University officials created a proposal that mentions the building of 290 units of housing and 26,000 square ft of commercial space, including a business incubator.

The proposed below-market housing would be available for faculty and staff from Santa Clara University, Bellarmine College Prep and Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.

A public discussion will be held Monday, August 19 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clara University’s Locatelli Student Center.