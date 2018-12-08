In partnership with Santa Rosa City Schools and Comcast, a Wellness Center in Santa Rosa opens for families still affected by the 2017 North Bay Fires. Christie Smith reports.

In partnership with Santa Rosa City Schools and Comcast, a new wellness center opened for students and families still recovering from the 2017 North Bay wildfires.

“After I lost all my stuff it was hard but it’s fun getting new stuff,” Santa Rosa resident Julia Rae Oliver said, her family home in Fountain Grove burned last October.

The idea of the Santa Rosa Integrated Wellness Center came from knowing that families were dealing with the trauma of losing their homes.

“A child may come in needing academic support but a parent might come in needing a counseling session,” Superintendent Diann Kitamura said. Kitamura said the recent smoke from the Camp Fire brought up painful memories for residents.

“It was heartbreaking and to know what those families are going through,” Rohnert Park resident Eric Wroblewski said.

A couple who lost their home brought their children to the wellness center to enjoy the holiday festivities like making crafts and decorating trees.

“It is it was important for them to be there because they’ve been through so much so they can enjoy a day,” Rohnert Park resident Socorro Rojas said. “We’re all about making memories and taking them to special places.”