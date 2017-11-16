Western Union consumers who feel they were scammed over the past 13 years may now apply for compensation from a nearly half-billion dollar settlement.

The company settled a landmark case earlier this year after being accused of not doing enough to prevent many scams that hinged on consumers wiring money to con men. The company has paid $586 million for victim compensation.

The U.S. Department of Justice will oversee the application process. The department said requests will be handled in two ways.

First, it will mail forms directly to 500,000 people who are believed to be scam victims. Take a look at a sample of what the form and envelope will look like.

Alternately, people who believe they wired money to a scammer between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017 can apply online.

Applications are due by Feb. 12, 2018.