Search Continues for Kidnapped Vallejo Teen

The family of Pearl Pinson from Vallejo held a vigil Friday, on the second anniversary of her disappearance.

Pinson disappeared at the age of fifteen when she was kidnapped on her way to school. Authorities say they know who did it, but they don’t know why and are determined to find her.

"We expected to have her back home the day she was taken and coming to two years, it’s heartbreaking," said __________.

The vigil was held at the same Vallejo overpass where she was last seen fragged away, bleeding and screaming. Fernando Castro, 19, is believed to have kidnapped her though there is no evidence the two knew each other.

"He was so young, I feel like he couldn’t have done this on his own," said sister Rose Pinson. "If he did do it on his own he told somebody."

Castro was killed in a shootout with police on the Central Coast a day after Pinson was taken. Her blood was found in his car.

Off and on for two years, Solano County Sheriff’s deputies have been searching Coastal Sonoma County, Castro’s last known location, hoping the dive team could come up with something.

"I’m happy with the effort we put in, it didn’t lead us to finding her," said detective Sean Mattson. "Rose has called and text more times than I can count and James has called me I feel a connection to them and responsibility to do the best I can."

There’s a tip line on Solano County’s Facebook page. There’s also a $10 thousand reward for information leading to pearl’s whereabouts.

"I know she’ll be found even if it’s two years from now, I know she’ll be found one way or another," Rose said.