Seven New Early Voting Centers Open in South Bay

Seven near early voting centers opened across Santa Clara County Saturday.

Those who missed last week's voter registration deadline can also register to vote conditionally. The voting centers will be open until next Monday, the day before Nov. 6 Election Day.

Here are the seven early voting center locations:

CAMBRIAN BRANCH LIBRARY

1780 Hillsdale Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124

Voting Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JOYCE ELLINGTON BRANCH LIBRARY

491 East Empire Street, San Jose, CA 95112

Voting Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MILPITAS LIBRARY

160 North Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035

Voting Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MORGAN HILL CITY HALL-COUNCIL CHAMBERS

17555 Peak Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Voting Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RINCONADALIBRARY

1213 Newell Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303

Voting Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SANTA CLARA CITY CENTRAL PARK LIBRARY

2635 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Voting Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WILLEY CULTURAL CENTER

140 Fifth Street, Gilroy, CA 95020

Voting Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.