The Sharks have completed their trade with the Senators to acquire Erik Karlsson, according to multiple reports. Pierre LeBrun was first to report the news.

The Sharks are sending Chris Tierney, Dylan DeMelo, Josh Norris, Rudolfs Balcers, a 2019 first-second round pick, 2020 first-round pick, and two conditional picks in exchange for Karlsson, according to Bruce Garrioch.

