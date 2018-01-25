Sharks Lose First Game Without Thornton, Fall to Rangers

Aaron Dell and the Sharks fell to the Rangers Thursday night in San Jose. (Jan. 25, 2018)

The Sharks entered the All-Star break with a whimper, losing 6-5 to the New York Rangers on Thursday night. It was San Jose's first game this season without Joe Thornton, who has no timetable to return after undergoing successful surgery on his right MCL Thursday afternoon.

Logan Couture scored twice, including a go-ahead goal 2:36 in to the second period. The Rangers followed up Couture's goal with three unanswered, including the first two goals of Ryan McDonagh's season, to take the lead with 7:44 remaining in the middle frame.

J.T. Miller appeared to seal it for the Rangers with 1:50 left in the game, but Hertl cut New York's lead to one 1:01 later. San Jose, however, could not find an equalizer.

The Sharks will open their post-All-Star break schedule Tuesday against the Penguins, beginning a five-game, eight-day road trip in Pittsburgh.