Sharks Seal Season Series With Victory Over Kings

Chris Tierney and the Sharks beat the Kings on Monday. (Jan. 15, 2018)

The San Jose Sharks opened their three game road trip with a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings. With the win, the Sharks clinched a third straight season series victory against their division rivals.

Chris Tierney, Barclay Goodrow, Mikkel Boedker, and Joe Thornton scored for San Jose, while defenseman Dylan DeMelo assisted twice. Monday marked only the second two-point game of DeMelo's career.

The Sharks allowed just two goals in their last three games against the Kings, after allowing four in the first game. They're now 2-0 following the bye week.

Their road trip continues on Tuesday in Arizona against the Coyotes, and culminates in Colorado on Thursday against the Avalanche.