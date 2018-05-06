SAN JOSE, CA - MAY 06: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights makes a save on a shot taken by Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks during Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 6, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE -- The Sharks' playoff run ended in Game 6 of the second round on Sunday, in a 3-0 loss to the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights advanced to the Western Conference finals with the win. Jonathan Marchessault and Nate Schmidt scored in the second period, while Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 28 San Jose shots.

Marchessault got the Golden Knights on the board 6:33 into the second period. Linemate William Karlsson forced Marc-Edouard Vlasic to turn the puck over, while Reilly Smith grabbed the loose puck to set up a wide-open Marchessault on top of Martin Jones’ crease.

Tomas Hertl nearly gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead when he rang a shot off of the crossbar on a mini-breakaway 9:08 into regulation, and came oh-so-close to tying it on another one at around the same point of the second period. Marc-Andre Fleury kicked aside Hertl’s backhand shot, then sprawled as Hertl’s follow-up hit the outside of the net.

Fleury’s saves preserved the lead, and Nate Schmidt capitalized on an offensive-zone faceoff with 4:22 remaining in the second. Schmidt’s wrist shot quickly rang out off of Jones’ right post, the camera along the back bar, and then the right post, and play continued briefly until a horn announced the play was under review. Review determined the puck crossed the goal line, and the Sharks trailed 2-0 entering the third.

Brent Burns hit the post with a shot from the point late in the third period, but San Jose didn't generate a lot of offense otherwise. The Golden Knights ensured their magical first season continued into the Conference Finals with Cody Eakin's empty-net goal with 1:51 remaining.