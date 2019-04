Martin Jones #31 of the San Jose Sharks blocks a shot by Paul Stastny #26 of the Vegas Golden Knights as Marc-Edouard Vlasic #44 of the Sharks defends in the second period of Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a second desperate attempt to keep their season alive, the San Jose Sharks succeeded Sunday with a 2-1 win over Vegas Golden Knights in two overtimes in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

Tomas Hertl scored a short-handed goal at 11:17 of the second overtime as the Sharks tied the series and forced a winner-take-all Game 7 Tuesday in San Jose.