As police searched for an active shooter at an apartment complex in Mill Valley on Thursday, people were running from the complex behind deputies with drawn guns. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Two people were shot, and a shelter in place was issued in Mill Valley Thursday for what police said was an active shooter.

The shelter in place was in the 900 block of East Blithedale and Tower, police said. A perimeter was set up, and authorities were searching for an 80-year-old suspect in a white T-shirt.

According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, the scene is an apartment complex with two victims who were taken from the scene by deputies to medical personnel.

Marin County Sheriff Lee Hendricks said the man, described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Aerial footage from NBC Bay Area's Sky Ranger chopper showed people running from the complex behind deputies with drawn guns. A few residents could be seen walking out of their apartments with their hands raised, as officers escorted them outside on the courtyard.

Stay tuned for more information on this breaking news story.



