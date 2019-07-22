A shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland late Monday injured one person and prompted the closure of the northbound lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting occurred about 6:35 p.m. near 98th Avenue, shutting down all northbound lanes of the freeway. Aerial views showed officers in a line, marching along the empty freeway lanes in search of shell casings.

A driver, described as a black male in his 30s to 40s, who was driving a dark colored sedan began shooting at the right front passenger door of a green Toyota RAV4 occupied by two males, the CHP said.

The driver of the Toyota was wounded. Both the driver and the passenger were transported to a local hospital, where the driver was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the CHP said.

No further details were available.