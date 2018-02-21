Sierra Skier David Wise Goes for Gold in Men's Halfpipe Final - NBC Bay Area
Sierra Skier David Wise Goes for Gold in Men's Halfpipe Final

By Garvin Thomas

Published at 6:49 AM PST on Feb 21, 2018

    Can he do it again?

    Lake Tahoe skier David Wise on Thursday (Wednesday in the United States) will look to defend his gold medal in the men's freeski halfpipe final at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea.

    The Reno, Nev. native settled for eighth place in qualifying, good enough to secure a spot in the 12-man final.

    "I'm really excited to just go out there and enjoy doing what I love to do," Wise said. "That's kind of my mentality for it. I'm just going to go out there and try to do something on skis that I've tried to do my best version of skiing. Gold medals are not, I'm just going to enjoy it."

    The halfpipe final field is loaded with Americans. Wise will be competing alongside teammates Torin Yater-Wallace, Alex Ferreira and Aaron Blunck. Those three competitors threw down the three best runs in qualifying.

    Both skiers and snowboarders have grown fond of the halfpipe in Pyeongchang, praising its length and condition.

    Coverage of the men's freeski halfpipe final starts at 6:30 p.m. PST Wednesday. Catch the action on NBC Bay Area or on digital platforms here.

    To watch Garvin Thomas' video, click here.

