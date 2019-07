The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Chi Nguyen, 51, who was last seen Friday at about 8 a.m. in San Jose. (July 12, 2019)

Nguyen was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants, she’s described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.