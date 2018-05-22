Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Welcomes Newborn California Sea Lion - NBC Bay Area
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Welcomes Newborn California Sea Lion

The yet-to-be-named pup is "already showing off its personality," according to the theme park

By Brendan Weber

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Dianne Cameron/Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
    A newborn California sea lion relaxes in the sun with its mother at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom on Monday, May 21, 2018.

    Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo has welcomed a new addition, but it's not an adrenaline-pumping roller coaster or mouthwatering treat.

    The North Bay theme park is now home to a newborn California sea lion.

    The yet-to-be-named pup was born Sunday evening at the park and is "already showing off its personality," according to the theme park. Pebbles, the pup's 4-year-old mother, is said to be doing a "great job" with taking care of her newborn.

    It is not clear just yet if the pup is a male or a female, according to the theme park.

    The pup's birth happens to come more than one month after a 22-year-old male California sea lion at the park passed away.

