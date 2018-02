At least four small earthquakes struck near Danville early Tuesday, according to the USGS. Pete Suratos reports.

At least four small earthquakes struck near Danville early Tuesday in the same general area where two other temblors hit Monday morning, according to the USGS.

Three of the quakes that rattled Tuesday between 4:25 a.m. and 4:26 a.m. ranged in magnitude from 2.6 to 3.0, according to the USGS. A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck earlier around 1:32 a.m.

